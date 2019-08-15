JEFFERSONVILLE (WHAS11) – A man who pleaded guilty to a murder and an armed robbery that happened in Jeffersonville in 2018 was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Aug. 15.

Antonio McRae, 35, entered a plea agreement in June 2019.

McRae was arrested in December after community tips identified him as the suspect in 49-year-old Praful Patel’s deadly shooting. Patel was killed while working at the Stop N Go convenience store he owned with his wife.

McRae had previously said in court he committed the robbery because he couldn't take care of his family.

The judge acknowledged that even the lightest penalty was an extremely tough sentence. McRae's criminal record was minimal, all misdemeanors and mostly traffic violations with zero violent offenses.

Patel's family did not give any testimony inside the courtroom and chose not to talk to WHAS11 after the sentencing either. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said they're satisfied with the 50-year sentence.

McRae could have been given as many as 65 years in prison.

