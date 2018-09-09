LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man who police said cut off his electronic tracking device is back in custody at Metro Corrections.

Randall Buford was taken into custody in Floyd County, Ind. on Monday morning.

Buford was involved in a shooting that injured four people, including two children in 2017. Buford was released on home incarceration and was required to wear a tracking device but the device was removed Saturday, Aug. 8.

Those injured in that September 2017 road rage incident were hospitalized.

Again, Buford is in custody. He is now facing two charges that include escape and tampering with prisoner monitor device.

© 2018 WHAS-TV