LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s most wanted is behind bars after he was located by Indiana authorities.

Police had warrants on 50-year-old Stacy Evans. He was wanted for endangerment, child abuse and domestic violence.

Indiana State Police troopers located Evans at a residence just north of Paoli, Indiana.

Evans was arrested without incident and is currently being held in the Orange County Jail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.