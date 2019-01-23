LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are asking for the public’s help identifying in what they’re calling a serial robber.

Police say the suspect robbed the Stock Yards Bank in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road Tuesday and about two hours later, he robbed the First Financial Bank in the 2800 block of Frankfort Avenue. He is also responsible for a robbery at that branch that happened in November.

According to police, the suspect robbed 7 banks spanning back to last August.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, around 30 to 40-years-old, medium to dark complexion, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighing around 170 to 190-pounds and has a bald head.

If you have any information that can help police, dial 574-LMPD.