LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for a 22-year-old man who is charged with dealing heroin that resulted in an overdose death last year.

LMPD said that the department and the U.S. Marshalls are still looking for Eric Kelly Carson, known as "Max". According to police, Carson is wanted for dealing heroin laced with fentanyl and is facing a series of drug trafficking and possession charges.

Carson is a black man, 5'9", and weighs approximately 170 lbs. If you have any information on the location of Eric Carson, call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

