LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Police have arrested 22-year-old Eric “Max” Carson, who police said is facing charges of dealing heroin that resulted in an overdose death in 2018.

LMPD said the arrest was made with the help of US Marchal Service Fugitive Task Force and the DEA.

Carson was arrested on April 8.

