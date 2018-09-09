LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Corrections is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who cut off his electronic tracking device.

Randall Buford was involved in a shooting that injured four people, including two children last year.

Buford was released on home incarceration and was required to wear a tracking device but said that device was removed Saturday.

He has not been seen since.

Those injured in that September 2017 road rage incident were hospitalized.

If you’ve seen Buford, call police.

© 2018 WHAS-TV