Man steals handicapped vehicle from elderly woman, LMPD investigating

Louisville Metro Police said they received a report of a home invasion and carjacking that happened in the 2100 block of Gardiner Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A home invasion ended in a vehicle colliding with a telephone pole Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police said they received a report of a home invasion that happened in the 2100 block of Gardiner Lane near Bardstown Road.

When police arrived, they said they learned that a man had broken into an elderly woman's home and hit her in the head with the butt of his weapon.

He then allegedly stole some items including the keys to her handicapped-accessible vehicle.

Police mentioned the woman was able to make her way to her neighbor's house, and that's how they were called.

Police said they were able to catch up with the man in the elderly woman's vehicle driving down Campbell Street, they chased it to the 300 block of Clay Street where it collided with a telephone pole.

No injuries or other vehicles were involved LMPD said.

Police are interviewing a person of interest.

