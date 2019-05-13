COVINGTON, Ky. — A man was arrested Friday night after police say that he attacked three people in a park and stabbed a 9-year-old in the back with a machete.

ABC-affiliate WCPO reports that 35-year-old Esteban Portugues and two other men approached three kids under the age of 17 at Father Hanses Park in Covington around 9 p.m. Witnesses say they saw Portugues waving a machete in the air.

The three juveniles attempted to run, but the suspect caught up with a 9-year-old and stabbed him in the back. Covington Police Captain Brian Valenti said that the child's wound was 3-inches deep by 2-inches long, per WCPO.

The 9-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other two children were not injured.

Authorities arrested Portugues after finding the machete in the room he was staying in and after reviewing footage from the attack. He will face an assault charge and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

