Police investigating after man stabbed in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Monday morning in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.

At about 5:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting which was later updated to a stabbing in the 2700 block of West Broadway, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man with a stab wound. He was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials believe he will survive.

LMPD is investigating the stabbing. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

