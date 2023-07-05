LMPD investigating after man found stabbed in Hazelwood neighborhood

Officials say the man was transported to the hospital on Tuesday night with "serious injuries".

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was found stabbed in Louisville's Hazelwood neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a reports of a shooting in the 3900 block of Taylor Boulevard in a business's parking lot, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from injuries. As officers rendered first aid, they learned the man had been stabbed.

Officers canvassing the area found a crime scene in the 1200 block of Seelbach Avenue, not far from the original scene officials received a call about.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the stabbing and transported the victim to UofL Hospital with "serious injuries", officials say.

LMPD officers are handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize the Crime Tip Portal online.

