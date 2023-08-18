LMPD: Man stabbed to death in Russell neighborhood

Officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times on Friday morning. He died in the hospital shortly after.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was stabbed multiple times in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a stabbing near 26th and Chestnuts streets, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been stabbed several times and rendered first aid to him until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived.

EMS transported the man to UofL Hospital where officials say he died shortly after his arrival.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.