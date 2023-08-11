Police find man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in South Louisville

A man was shot in Louisville on Friday morning. Police are currently investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in South Louisville on Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS transported the man to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Officials said they believe the man will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

