Police: Man shot, injured in Chickasaw neighborhood

Police said the victim was shot in the 700 block of South 39th Street Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Second Division officers responded to the 700 block of South 39th Street around 4 p.m. Sunday. There, they found a man believed to be in his 30’s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

