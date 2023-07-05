Police find man suffering from gunshot wound near University of Louisville's campus

Investigators believe the man was shot in South Louisville, but found him near Old Eastern Parkway and South Brook Street on Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound near the University of Louisville's campus on Tuesday night.

Around 11:50 p.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a shooting in the area of Old Eastern Parkway and South Brook Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot in the leg. Officers rendered aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Officials say the man was alert and conscious as EMS transported him to UofL Hospital and they said they believe the man will survive.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 3000 block of South Fourth Street, in South Louisville.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation.

