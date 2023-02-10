LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Monday morning in South Louisville.
At about 3 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of South 6th Street, according to an LMPD news release.
Officers on scene found a man outside who has been shot and rendered first aid until emergency services could arrive.
EMS transported the man to UofL Hospital. Officials believe he will survive.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling this investigation. There are currently no known suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.
