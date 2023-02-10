LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in South Louisville

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Louisville on Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Monday morning in South Louisville.

At about 3 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of South 6th Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man outside who has been shot and rendered first aid until emergency services could arrive.

EMS transported the man to UofL Hospital. Officials believe he will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling this investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.