Man in 'critical condition' after shooting in South Louisville, police say

Louisville officers are searching for a suspect in a shooting on Monday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in South Louisville on Monday morning.

At about 5:15 a.m., the Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the alley in the 2700 block of South 4th Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital in "critical condition," authorities said.

Due to the severity of the man's injuries, LMPD Homicide will be handling the investigation.

There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

