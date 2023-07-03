LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Shively neighborhood

A man was shot in Louisville on Monday morning. Police officials said there are no known suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot and injured in Louisville's Shively neighborhood on Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of 7th Street Road, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital; Officials say they expect him to survive.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.