x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man hospitalized after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood, police say

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg in Louisville on Tuesday morning.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Tuesday morning in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.

At about 8:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 39th Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials say they expect him to survive.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

More Videos

In Other News

Bicyclist dead after being hit by two cars on Outer Loop, LMPD investigating

Before You Leave, Check This Out