Man hospitalized after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Tuesday morning in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.

At about 8:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 39th Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials say they expect him to survive.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

