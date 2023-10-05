Louisville police investigate shooting in PRP neighborhood

A man was hospitalized after he was shot on Wednesday night in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Wednesday night in Louisville's PRP neighborhood.

At about 10:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Briargate Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials say they believe he will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating this shooting. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.