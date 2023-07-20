x
Crime

Louisville police searching for suspect after man shot in Portland neighborhood

A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville on Thursday morning.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Bank Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived.

EMS transported the man to UofL Hospital. Officials believe he will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling this investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

