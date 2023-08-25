Man hospitalized after shooting near Poplar Level Road, police say

Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot in Newburg on Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood on Friday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Poplar Level Road, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) could arrive.

Officials say the man was alert and conscious while he was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials believe he will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

