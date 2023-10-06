LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in west Louisville

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Friday morning in the Parkland neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Friday morning in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.

At about 3:20 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of South 32nd Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm and provided first aid until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) could arrive.

Once at the scene, EMS transported the victim to UofL Hospital. Officials believe he will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling this investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

