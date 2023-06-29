LMPD: Man hospitalized after Parkland neighborhood shooting

A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot in Louisville on Wednesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Greenwood Avenue, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital; Officials believe he will survive.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating this shooting. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

