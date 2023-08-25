LMPD: Man in 'critical' condition after shooting in Louisville

Police are investigating after officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the Klondike neighborhood on Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Louisville's Klondike neighborhood on Friday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Mid Dale Lane, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) could arrive.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling "life-threatening injuries".

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

