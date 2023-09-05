Louisville police investigating after man found shot in Limerick neighborhood

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Louisville on Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood on Monday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooing in the 700 block of Zane Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his ankle and rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital by EMS. Officials say they believe the man will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone is information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip like at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

