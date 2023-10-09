LMPD: One man shot, injured in Limerick neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Monday morning in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood.
At about 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the area of College Court, according to an LMPD news release.
Officers on scene found a man who had been shot in his knee. He was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials said they believe he will survive.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are currently no known suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
