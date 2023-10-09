LMPD: One man shot, injured in Limerick neighborhood

Metro Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound on Monday morning near Old Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Monday morning in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood.

At about 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the area of College Court, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot in his knee. He was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials said they believe he will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.