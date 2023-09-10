Police investigating after man arrives at Louisville hospital suffering from gunshot wound

LMPD officials believe the man was shot Monday night in the Russell neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital in downtown Louisville with a gunshot wound on Monday night.

At about 11 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to UofL Hospital because a man suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived by private means, according to an LMPD news release.

Investigators believe the man was shot in the area of 17th and Magazine streets. Officials say they expect him to survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling this investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.