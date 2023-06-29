x
Police investigating after man found shot at 4th Street and Broadway

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Louisville on Thursday morning.
Credit: Jake Cannon - WHAS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in downtown Louisville on Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a shooting at Fourth Street and Broadway, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot. He was then transported to UofL Hospital. Officials believe the man will survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

