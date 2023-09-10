LMPD: Man shot outside business on Breckenridge Lane

Police are investigating after a man arrived at a Louisville hospital on Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound.

At about 7:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting outside of a business in the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene located an apparent scene, but did not locate a victim.

Shortly after, police were notified that a man who had been shot arrived at UofL Health - Medical Center East. Medical staff provided aid to the victim, he was then tranferred to UofL Hospital.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling this investigation. All parties are accounted for, according to authorities.

