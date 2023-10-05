Man hospitalized after shooting in south Louisville, police say

Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Wednesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Wednesday night in south Louisville near the Beechmont and Southside neighborhoods.

At about 10:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting on 3rd Street at Amherst Avenue, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials say they expect he will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.