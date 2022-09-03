Man injured, transported to hospital following shooting in Louisville, LMPD says

Police said they found a man shot in the 1100 block of South 26th Street Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.

Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the 1100 block of South 26th Street around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call their Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their Crime Tip Portal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.