Man injured, transported to hospital following shooting in Louisville, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.
Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the 1100 block of South 26th Street around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not have any suspects.
If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call their Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their Crime Tip Portal.
