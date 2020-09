When police arrived on the scene the victim had been shot. That man is in critical condition at University Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been critically injured in a shooting on the Gene Snyder expressway.

Louisville Metro Police was called on the interstate near the I-65 interchange about 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.



When police arrived on the scene the victim had been shot. That man is in critical condition at University Hospital.