Police say all parties accounted for in Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said all parties are accounted for in a Wednesday shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

LMPD said officers responded to a call of a shooting at the 100 block of N. 40th Street near the Shawnee Boys & Girls Club.

LMPD said when officers arrived they found a man shot. The man was then transported to University Hospital in critical condition said police.

Police said due to the nature of his injuries, the Major Crimes Unit will handle the investigation.

