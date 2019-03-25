SHIVELY, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police in Shively are working to find out who shot a man outside his home on March 25.

Officers responded to the home on Jenlee Lane around 8:30 Monday morning. When they arrived, they found the man lying on his front porch.

Police believe he had gone out to start his car when someone shot him in the back of the head multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he's in critical condition.

Investigators say they do believe this is an isolated incident.

If you have any information that can help, call Shively Police at 448-6181.