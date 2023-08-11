x
Man found shot to death in southern Jefferson County, police say

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in southern Jefferson County on Friday. 

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 11200 block of Pyramid Road around 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man, whose identity remains unknown, that had been shot. 

He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. 

There are no known suspect(s) at this time. 

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD, or utilize their crime tip portal here

