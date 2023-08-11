Man found shot to death in southern Jefferson County, police say

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in southern Jefferson County on Friday.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 11200 block of Pyramid Road around 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man, whose identity remains unknown, that had been shot.

He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

