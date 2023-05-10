LMPD: Man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on West Market St. early Wednesday morning. He died in the hospital soon after.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of West Market Street, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS transported the victim to UofL Hospital where he died shortly after his arrival.

There are currently no suspects. LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.