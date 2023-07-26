Police investigating after man killed in shooting near PRP

Officers found a man who had been shot in Louisville on Wednesday morning. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot near Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of Hackel Drive, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling this investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

