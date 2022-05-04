Louisville police investigating after man found shot, killed

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 3400 block of Portland Plaza.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed Wednesday night according to a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 3400 block of Portland Plaza. Portland Plaza is near N 33rd Street and Bank Street.

He said when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and had died at the scene.

Mitchell said all parties have been accounted for, but the Homicide Unit is still investigating.

