Coroner ID's victim in Portland Plaza shooting

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 3400 block of Portland Plaza.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was found shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood five days ago has now been identified by the coroner.

Martin Silver, 31, died from a gunshot wound.

According to Louisville police, their officers responded to the 3400 block of Portland Plaza around 9:45 p.m. on May 4.

Police located Silver’s body at the scene, but he died from his injuries.

LMPD said all parties had been accounted for.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

