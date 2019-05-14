LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an overnight shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to the call of a shooting at the intersection of Lexington Road and Hamilton Ave. around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a white man in his early 40's who had been shot more than once. He died at the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and they have no suspects at this time. If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

