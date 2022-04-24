LMPD: Police investigating after man found shot, killed in Louisville

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of West Breckinridge Street in the Limerick neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot and killed in a Louisville neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to LMPD spokesperson Arron Ellis, LMPD was dispatched to a call around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the 500 block of West Breckinridge Street in the Limerick neighborhood.

Ellis said when police arrived they found a man in his early 20s found shot and pronounced dead on the scene. No other information has been released at this time.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Ellis asked if people know anything to call their anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or to use their tip portal.

