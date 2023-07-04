LMPD: Man shot, killed on Fourth of July in Jacobs neighborhood

Police say all parties involved in the fatal shooting have been accounted for.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed on the Fourth of July in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.

Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a shooting in the area of Craig Avenue and Strader Avenue, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

EMS transported the man to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

According to LMPD officials, all parties involved in the shooting have been accounted for.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

