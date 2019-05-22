LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MetroSafe confirms that one person has died after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville.

According to police, officers were sent to the 100 block of North 18th Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a black man in his late 20s who had been shot and killed inside of a house. The victim is believed to be a resident of the home.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and does not have any suspects at this time. If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

