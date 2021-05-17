x
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Southside neighborhood

Officers located a man suffering a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Colonial Oaks Ct. Monday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Southside neighborhood Monday morning.

Officers located a man who had been shot and he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

It is not clear what led to the shooting and the victim's identity has not been released. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact police at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous. 

