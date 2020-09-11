Man shot, killed near PRP, police say

Officers responded to the 6500 block of Hackel Drive around 5 p.m. Monday after reports of a person down.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead in southwest Jefferson County.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of Hackel Drive around 5 p.m. Monday after reports of a person down.

The later located the man in his mid-30’s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man’s identity has not yet been released and there are no suspects.

If you have any information that can help police in this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.