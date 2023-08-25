Man shot and killed Friday in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
Officers in the Louisville Metro Police Department's 1st Division responded to the call about 2 p.m. An adult male was located in the 2400 block of West Chestnut Street and pronounced dead at the scene, according to an LMPD news release.
Another male was wounded and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither victim has been identified.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
RELATED VIDEO