Police investigating after man found dead in downtown Louisville

Louisville police say a man was shot and killed on 1st Street near Jacob Street on Thursday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in downtown Louisville early Thursday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting on 1st Street near Jacob Street, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers found a man who had been fatally shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police officials say.

The I-65 North ramp to Broadway is currently closed while police investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

You can also utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.