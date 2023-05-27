Louisville police 'seeking clues' after a man was found shot to death in Chickasaw neighborhood

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Grand Avenue, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and are "seeking clues" as to what may have led to this shooting.

LMPD encourages anyone to call its anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD or to utilize its anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

The LMPD press release says the department hopes to bring justice to the victim's family and to the Louisville community.

