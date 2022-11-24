LMPD: 1 dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood

Police said officers arrived at South 31st Street and River Park Drive to find a man who had multiple gunshot wounds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was shot in the Russell neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The man died at UofL Health after being rushed to the hospital in critical condition police said.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

